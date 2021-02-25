Memphian competes in HGTV Design Competition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphian appeared on the small screen competing for a chance to become the next big interior design star.
Carmeon Hamilton is an interior designer and lifestyle blogger based in Memphis.
She competed on HGTV’s “Design Star: Next Gen” where she went toe to toe with seven other designers to win $50,000 cash and a shot at their own show.
The show is inspired by HGTV’s show Design Star.
The competitors faced a series of design challenges where they were evaluated by industry luminaries, as well as by passionate design/competition enthusiasts including Tia Mowry Hardrict and Jasmine Roth.
Hamilton grew up in West Memphis, Arkansas but has lived in the Bluff City for nine years.
She initially pursued a degree in physical therapy, but after redecorating all the dorm rooms and apartments she could on campus, she made the switch to interior design.
Hamilton said much of her design inspiration comes from being a Memphian.
“Memphis is also like me it just stays true to who it is no matter how much it grows no matter who comes and who is involved with trying to develop the city. It’s always this foundation of soulfulness and culture and that’s ingrained in me now and why I infuse it in so much of what I do,” Hamilton said.
Design Star: Next Gen airs Wednesdays at 8:00 pm on discovery+ and HGTV.
