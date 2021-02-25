Miss Blvd Church now a vax site for members, friends and family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Blvd Church is partnering with Methodist Healthcare to become a COVID-19 vaccine site.
According to a Facebook post, Mississippi Blvd is now offering appointments for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to MBCC members, family members, and friends who are 65 years old and older.
Appointments for school teachers will be available soon at MBCC.
The church added that they decided to become a site to support the community during this unprecedented time.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.