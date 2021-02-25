MLGW gives latest information on boil water advisory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW water customers are still under a boil water advisory as utility crews work to repair water main breaks across the city.
Vice President of Community and External Affairs for MLGW, Gale Jones Carson, joined us on our morning show. We asked her when the boil water advisory would be lifted.
Wednesday, CEO JT Young said the situation is improving. Carson told us this morning MLGW will be submitting water tests to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation this evening. The tests will determine if the advisory will be lifted.
The results of the tests will be known Thursday night or Friday morning.
Carson said the water advisory could be lifted in certain areas before the entire county is lifted, but the goal is to have the advisory lifted countywide.
We asked her for an update on the high rises that still don’t have water. Carson said, “Please just bear with us... I understand the situation. We’re working to get them water. We’re working around the clock...”
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.