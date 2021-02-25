MLGW offering extended payment plans until March 31

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light Gas and Water is making it easier for customers to make payments. According to a news release, MLGW will be offering Extended Payment Plans (EPPs) until March 31, 2021.
The one-time payment plan allows eligible customers to repay their past due balance over a 12-month period.
If you would like to participate, customers must pay 25 percent of their total debt upfront. The remainder will be set-up up to be paid over a 12-month period.
Initially, this payment plan was set up in August 2020 to help customers impacted by COVID-19, according to MLGW.
There won’t be any disconnections for non-payment until further notice.
- We are also asking customers to call our 24-hour Emergency number, 528-4465, if they see water coming out of the ground or out of homes or businesses. Business owners should check their water service and irrigation systems to ensure it has not ruptured.
- A burst water pipe or water heater is considered an emergency situation if the leak is inside the home or business and if it poses a danger of flooding the building. To report an emergency, customers can call our 24-hour Emergency Hotline at 528-4465. MLGW employees are available 24-hours a day to respond to such emergencies. We will immediately respond by turning off the water supply to help minimize water damage.
- Precautionary Boil Water Advisory remains in effect until further notice. Water is safe for showering/handwashing but should be boiled for cooking or drinking. See https://www.mlgw.com/boiledwateralert/ for more information.
- Customers are asked to continue to conserve water until further notice. Reduce water use by taking shorter showers, delaying clothes washing etc. Curbing water usage will help out the water system.
