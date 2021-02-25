MPD: Woman arrives at Whitehaven police precinct dead, man charged with murder

Police lights (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 25, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 10:44 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are investigating after a woman was shot and killed.

According to a police affidavit, Johnatan Turner drove to the Whitehaven police station and told officers “I just shot my girl.”

Johnathan Turner, man charged after woman killed
Johnathan Turner, man charged after woman killed (Source: SCSO)

Turner was detained and police found an unresponsive woman with multiple gunshot wounds in his car. Paramedics made the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

The woman killed has not been identified. Turner has been charged with first-degree murder.

