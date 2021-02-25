MPD: Woman arrives at Whitehaven police precinct dead, man charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are investigating after a woman was shot and killed.
According to a police affidavit, Johnatan Turner drove to the Whitehaven police station and told officers “I just shot my girl.”
Turner was detained and police found an unresponsive woman with multiple gunshot wounds in his car. Paramedics made the scene and pronounced the woman dead.
The woman killed has not been identified. Turner has been charged with first-degree murder.
