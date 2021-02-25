Police: Suspect in custody after armed man walks into Germantown clinic, threatens staff

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Employees at a Germantown health clinic had a scare Thursday when police say someone walked in with a gun and threatened staff.
Officers responded to Campbell Clinic on Germantown Road around 10:40 a.m. after police say a man walked inside with a long gun and made threats but never fired any shots. He left before officers arrived.
A statement from Campbell Clinic called it a “domestic, interpersonal issue.” No one was injured.
Police cleared the building and secured the scene.
Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Cordarius Bush, of Memphis. Memphis police officers arrested Bush at his home not longer after the incident in Germantown.
“We are very thankful for the quick action of our security team and the Germantown police,” reads a statement from Irina Ollar, a spokesperson for Campbell Clinic. “We are cooperating fully with authorities to provide data, footage and any other information that can help with this investigation.”
Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
