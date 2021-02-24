Rainy pattern setting up through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows near 40.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows again near 40.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers mainly during the morning and again during the late afternoon and evening along with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers early in the day and again at night along with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Sunday will be cloudy with rain and thunder for much of the day, highs in the mid 60s, and overnight lows near 50.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.