Tennessee U.S. lawmakers respond to SCHD vaccine waste investigation

“It is disappointing that so many vaccines went to waste in Shelby County, especially when so many people are struggling to secure vaccination appointments, but this isn’t the moment to be pointing fingers. There are lessons to be learned in understanding what went wrong here, and the most important thing is that we focus on putting resources and expertise into ensuring Shelby County residents can access vaccines as quickly and safely as possible. It was always the plan for the City of Memphis, hospitals, and pharmacies to take on a larger role in distributing vaccines, and I’m pleased to see they are stepping up. I am monitoring this situation closely and working with my House colleagues to quickly pass the American Rescue Plan that will help boost vaccine roll-outs both in Memphis and nationwide.”