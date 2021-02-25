Water crisis continues in Memphis, MLGW Boil Water Advisory remains in place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s almost been a week since the water crisis began in Memphis.
The CEO of MLGW in a news conference this Wednesday afternoon said he had great news.
The water system is improving but they still don’t know when the boil water advisory will be lifted as well as the conserve water recommendation from the utility.
Wicked weather, snow, ice and frigid temperatures last week wreaked havoc on the water system.
All of it spewing or leaking water causing the water pressure to drop leading to a boil water advisory.
The conserve water advisory is also still in place.
“The precautionary advisory even when it is lifted, it’s likely we’re still going to ask our customers to conserve because we still have, we talked about it earlier leaks on manly property leaks,” said MLGW’s CEO, J. T. Young.
The utility is required by the state to test the water for a few days to lift the boil water advisory.
There have already been two days of testing and one more is scheduled for Thursday.
MLGW said the tests so far have been negative for contaminants.
