Wet at times through early next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect off and on clouds through the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be northeast at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Rain is likely, especially along and south of I-40. Rain could be heavy at times, especially in north Mississippi. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Rain is likely early with just some passing showers in the afternoon, mainly in north Mississippi. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Showers are possible with a passing thunderstorm Friday night with lows in the in the upper 40s to low 50s.
WEEKEND: Expect more clouds and periods of rain both days, but especially on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s both days with lows in the 50s. Rain totals through Sunday could reach 2-4 inches is some areas.
NEXT WEEK: This wet pattern will likely stick around with off and on showers through Wednesday and highs in the 50s and 60s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.