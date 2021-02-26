Breakdown: Why snow melt can cause flooding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Snow melt is a major componet to the water cycle and runoff process. Typicall a round 13 inches of snow in the US equals about an inch of water. This number can vary from 2 inch for sleet to 15″ for the powdery dry snow or 4 to 5″ of wet snow can equal an inch of liquid.
When the temperatures rise and the snow melts, the water will flow toward the river or any body of water nearby. When the water from snow melt reaches rivers and drainage systems, it can sometimes flood right away which can cause rivers or any body of water it collects in to rise.
This is why we are monitoring the levels of the Mississippi River cloesly. It’s not just all of the snow that melted here but it is the snow and rain that falls and melts to the north and runs downstream. Many of the rivers to the north feed into the Mississippi River.
In addition, when snow melts fast it can cause landslides and debris flows. Snow melt in conjunction with a rainy pattern can help contrbute to floods.
