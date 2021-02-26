City of Memphis now accepting vaccine appointments for next week

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 26, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 3:52 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is now accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments for the week of March 1.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, visit covid19.memphistn.gov.

Officials say only citizens who meet eligibility criteria will be able to get vaccinated.

Anyone with an existing appointment should show up at the scheduled time. There is no need to reschedule an appointment.

Public vaccine locations include:

  • Midtown/Pipkin Building  940 Early Maxwell Blvd Memphis, TN 38104 
  • Cordova/Old Appling Inspection Station 2355 Appling City Cove Memphis, TN 38133 
  • Raleigh/Greater Imani Cathedral of Praise 3824 Austin Peay Hwy Memphis, TN 38128 
  • Whitehaven/Southwest Tennessee Community College 1234 Finley Memphis, TN 38116 
  • Germantown Baptist Church 9450 Poplar Ave Germantown, TN 38139 
  • Commodity Supplemental Food Program Warehouse, 1020 South Bellevue, 38106
    • Tuesdays & Thursdays 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
    • 2nd dose only -- Pfizer
    • Call 901 222 Shot (7468) to schedule

The City of Memphis is also holding two pop-up vaccination events this weekend.

