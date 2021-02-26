City of Memphis now accepting vaccine appointments for next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is now accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments for the week of March 1.
If you would like to schedule an appointment, visit covid19.memphistn.gov.
Officials say only citizens who meet eligibility criteria will be able to get vaccinated.
Anyone with an existing appointment should show up at the scheduled time. There is no need to reschedule an appointment.
Public vaccine locations include:
- Midtown/Pipkin Building 940 Early Maxwell Blvd Memphis, TN 38104
- Monday – Saturday, 9:00a.m. – 6 p.m.
- 2nd dose only -- Pfizer
- Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050E44AAAE2AAAF58-city5
- Cordova/Old Appling Inspection Station 2355 Appling City Cove Memphis, TN 38133
- Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- 1st dose -- Pfizer
- Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050E44AAAE2AAAF58-city2
- Raleigh/Greater Imani Cathedral of Praise 3824 Austin Peay Hwy Memphis, TN 38128
- Monday– Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are open for 1st dose appointments -- Pfizer
- Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are open for 2nd dose appointments only -- Pfizer
- Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050E44AAAE2AAAF58-city4
- Whitehaven/Southwest Tennessee Community College 1234 Finley Memphis, TN 38116
- Tuesday- Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- 2nd dose only -- Pfizer
- Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050E44AAAE2AAAF58-city6
- Germantown Baptist Church 9450 Poplar Ave Germantown, TN 38139
- Monday – Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wednesdays, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- 1st dose -- Pfizer
- Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050E44AAAE2AAAF58-city3
- Commodity Supplemental Food Program Warehouse, 1020 South Bellevue, 38106
- Tuesdays & Thursdays 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 2nd dose only -- Pfizer
- Call 901 222 Shot (7468) to schedule
The City of Memphis is also holding two pop-up vaccination events this weekend.
