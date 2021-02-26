Crittenden Co. public defender accused of rape released on $35K bond, 3 in connection face judge

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - New developments have surfaced in a court case involving a Crittenden County public defender who was charged with three counts of rape.
Three other people have also been charged in connection to the case.
The three defendants appeared before a judge Friday morning all in connection to a sexual assault investigation in West Memphis. The Crittenden County public defender Bryan Donaldson who was also charged in the investigation, did not appear before the judge while court was in session.
Donaldson was released on a $35,000 bond in January. Randle Blair appeared before the judge in person. Two other defendants Ricky Gaines and Victoria McClure are still in jail. They appeared in court virtually.
We talked to McClure’s attorney right after he pleaded not guilty on behalf of his client.
“Today we just had our first appearance. I did a plea of not guilty for her and got our next pre-trial and trial dates,” said Attorney Darrell Brown. “This is the beginning stages so hopefully, in the next couple of weeks or months, we’ll get some more information on the actual discovery for the case and then we’ll go forward from there.”
The defendants have been scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing in late March and again for a trial beginning in April.
