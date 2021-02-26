FBI: 13 Mississippi men arrested on drug trafficking, firearms charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirteen Mississippians have been arrested by the FBI Jackson Division on various drug trafficking and firearms charges.
During the investigation the FBI seized 15 firearms and approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine as well as undisclosed amounts of cocaine and fentanyl.
The arrests follow an extensive investigation into violent street gang activity after an increase in violent crime in the Jackson area.
The 13 individuals taken into custody by the FBI were:
- Mario Butler, 40, of Jackson.
- Akoyea Jamere Clayton, 28, of Jackson.
- Marcus Antonio Davis, 41, of Jackson.
- Carrnell Vonshea Denman, 42, of Meridian.
- Antonio Demond Doss, 26, of Morton.
- Marcus Lamon Guice, 44, of Jackson.
- Cedric Leshawn Kyle, 47, of Jackson.
- Johnathan Jermell Ledbetter, 33, of Jackson.
- Kenneth Lofton, Jr., 43, of Jackson.
- Dennis Demond Mitchell, 39, of Utica.
- Jeffrey Rivers, Jr., 38, of Jackson.
- Tementa Robinson, 40, of Jackson.
- James Lee Simmons, 49, of Jackson.
The individuals made their initial appearances before a United States Magistrate Judge in Jackson on Wednesday and Thursday.
