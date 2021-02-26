Hundreds of inmates, detainees recover from COIVD-19 in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Many inmates, detainees, and employees have recovered from COVID-19 in Shelby Co.
According to a tweet from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 288 detainees tested positive for coronavirus and all 288 have recovered.
At this time, 353 employees have tested positive for coronavirus, 347 have recovered and two have died.
For the overall jail population, 1,972 coronavirus cases have been determined at 201 Poplar, 167 at Jail East, and 47 at Juvenile Court.
