The Investigators: School systems ‘unaware’ of Health Director’s teacher vaccination date

“In a surprise call from Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’ team Sunday February 14, SCS learned of a limited availability of vaccination doses that, according to the Shelby County Health Department, had to be distributed on Monday, February 15 or risk being discarded. While this was highly unexpected and very last-minute, the District worked to seize the chance of implementing our vaccination strategy on behalf of teachers. Although short notice, the February 15th SCS vaccination operation was successful. Please note: This was NOT the SCS employee vaccination strategy that had been previously planned.“