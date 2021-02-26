LIVE: Tenn. Dept. of Health holds briefing after 2,400 COVID-19 vaccines wasted in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health plans to hold a news briefing Friday morning.
>>CHECK BACK AT 11:30 AM FOR A LIVE UPDATE FROM THE TENN. DEPT. OF HEALTH
The briefing comes after the TDH said it was contacted by CDC regarding wasted and unused COVID-19 vaccine doses by the Shelby County Health Department.
The CDC said Thursday that it is aware of reports of COVID-19 vaccine wastage in Shelby County and has spoken with public health officials in the county and state.
Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said Tuesday Shelby County lost more COVID-19 vaccines recently than previously reported.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.