LIVE: Tenn. Dept. of Health holds briefing after 2,400 COVID-19 vaccines wasted in Shelby Co.
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 26, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 10:12 AM

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health plans to hold a news briefing Friday morning.

The briefing comes after the TDH said it was contacted by CDC regarding wasted and unused COVID-19 vaccine doses by the Shelby County Health Department.

The CDC said Thursday that it is aware of reports of COVID-19 vaccine wastage in Shelby County and has spoken with public health officials in the county and state.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said Tuesday Shelby County lost more COVID-19 vaccines recently than previously reported.

