MLGW customers relieved after Boil Water Notice lifted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the first time it has happened in MLGW’s history and now MLGW has lifted the Boil Water Advisory.
It’s a relief to customers.
“I’m happy it’s over,” said Michael Working.
He and his family are happy to hear about the ending of the advisory.
“Effective immediately the boil water advisory, the precautionary boil water advisory has now been lifted for the entire service area,” said MLGW’s President and CEO J.T. Young.
Working said it was quite the ordeal.
“We had a system with pots boiling then they went from pots to like make sure it cools off, we pour them into whatever water bottles or wherever it needed to go, where you brush your teeth,” he said.
MLGW crews worked around the clock to make more than 3 million dollars worth of repairs to 135 broken water mains.
Young said the water pressure has stabilized and pumping stations are all working.
The frigid temperatures last week caused the water mains to break, as well as leaks in business and residential pipes resulting in a loss of millions of gallons of water every day.
The utility said daily testing never found contaminants in the water but the low water pressure triggered a state-mandated boil water advisory.
Nick Newman, MLGW’s Vice President of Engineering and Operations said all of the residential and commercial water leaks have not been repaired.
“We still have a lot of leakages out there and we still need to have that taken care of,” said Nick Newman VP Engineering and Operations.
Newman said when you turn your faucets on, let them run for a couple of minutes.
He said you might see red in your water but that’s iron.
Newman said to leave the faucet on until it runs clear any noise you hear in your pipes is just air.
MLGW also wants customers to continue conserving water until 10 am Friday.
“I feel really lucky. Why? I can have fresh water from my tap every day and I don’t have to boil it,” said Workings.
MLGW said for customers concerned about high water bills because of leaks the utility will issue a one-time price adjustment.
The utility said it will happen automatically so you don’t need to call about it.
