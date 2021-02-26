More off and on rain this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain cloudy with rain mostly likely in parts of north Mississippi from Clarksdale to Oxford to Corinth through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Isolated showers are possible with passing thunderstorm in north Mississippi early. Lows will range from the mid 40s in northwest TN to mid 50s in north MS.
WEEKEND: Expect more clouds with a few showers Saturday. It won’t be widespread and some areas may remain dry most of the day. Rain is more likely on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the 50s. Rain totals through Sunday could reach 1-3 inches in some areas.
NEXT WEEK: Showers are still possible Monday and Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 40s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
