MPD: 17-year-old girl last seen forced into her boyfriend’s car in Memphis
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 26, 2021 at 7:18 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 7:26 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a 17-year-old girl.

Rashel Khan, 17, was last seen on video surveillance outside of her home being physically forced inside a black 2007 Honda Accord by her ex-boyfriend, Manuro Lopez, according to MPD.

She was last seen around 4:30 Friday morning near Ketchum and Airways Blvd.

Khan is a Hispanic girl, 5′5, 140-lbs, thin build, long black hair, wearing black-framed eyeglasses with a red top and a blue denim jacket, black pants with black Nike shoes.

The suspect, Manuro Lopez, is in his early 20′s, 5′5, 120-lbs with a thin build. He has black slicked-back hair, wearing a gray hoodie and sweat pants.

Police said the suspect was driving a 2007 Honda Accord, black with Tennessee tag 2L36LZ.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rashel Khan, contact the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.

