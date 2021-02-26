Rain will be likely through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most of the area is waking up to rain and it will continue through at least sunrise. Rain will push south of here this afternoon, so there will be several hours without any rain. However, rain moves in tonight and will stick around through early tomorrow. Rain could be heavy at times with some rumbles of thunder, but there will not be severe weather. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with low temperatures around 50 degrees tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 90% in the morning then 30% in the afternoon. High: 57 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80% rain. Low: 50 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 mph.
WEEKEND: Most of the afternoon Saturday will be dry, but rain moves in on Saturday night and sticks around all day Sunday. If you’re planning anything outdoors this weekend, Saturday is definitely the better day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s all weekend. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s on Saturday night.
NEXT WEEK: Isolated showers will remain in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday, but we dry out on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Monday and lower 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. We will finally get more sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday.
