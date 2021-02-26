Rain will be likely through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most of the area is waking up to rain and it will continue through at least sunrise. Rain will push south of here this afternoon, so there will be several hours without any rain. However, rain moves in tonight and will stick around through early tomorrow. Rain could be heavy at times with some rumbles of thunder, but there will not be severe weather. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with low temperatures around 50 degrees tonight.