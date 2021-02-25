Rainy pattern settles in for the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain along with a northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, a light southwest wind, and lows near 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, afternoon highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs near 60 and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
