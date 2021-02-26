SCS gears up to open schools Monday

The district says, “The context of our decision to return in-person was the most challenging decision any of us has ever faced. There were multiple factors weighed in the District’s decision including science, the threat of state mandates and the idea of irreparable harm to our students. We have continued to follow the science since the onset of the pandemic. The availability of vaccines and the reports of the downward trend of COVID-19 cases in our community is our greatest signal of hope. Considering this hope, we asked all SCS employees to return in-person to buildings and classrooms.”