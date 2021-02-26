Shelby County dispatchers receive training for mental health, behavioral emergency calls

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County dispatchers have received nationally recognized training on how to handle a wide variety of mental health, behavioral and suicide emergency calls.
The training was through International Academies of Emergency Dispatch.
Shelby County dispatchers are now trained in advanced methods of properly dealing with mental health calls and making sure first responders are informed and ready for the situations they will encounter.
“If you can get proper information for first responders who are set to arrive on a scene, if you can deescalate the situation before first responders even get there, both those things are critical to really providing the right kinds of intervention. Making sure things don’t spiral out of control and ultimately in some cases perhaps even saving lives,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.
Harris says the county is also working on rolling out a program allowing first responders the option to transport mental health patients to an agency that can provide better treatment.
