A break in the rain at times today but more widespread rain on Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The rain won’t be as widespread today and in the areas that do pick up rain today cold see more breaks at times. Sunday expect widespread rain and it could be heavy at times with some rumbles of thunder. A cold front along with several disturbances will keep us in an unsettled, rainy pattern into early next week.
TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, southeasterly breezes at 5-10 mph and high temperatures in the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with isolated showers, breezy southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures steady in the low to mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain, periods of heavy at times, windy with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain, breezy with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of early, afternoon highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 60.
