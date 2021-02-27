A break in the rain at times today but more widespread rain on Sunday

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of early, afternoon highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 60.