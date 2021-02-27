Hundreds gather in Whitehaven for Unity Walk Against Gun Violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The second Unity Walk Against Gun Violence was held in the Mid-South Saturday.
In an effort to crackdown on crime in the Bluff City, over 500 people marched at Hillcrest High School located in Whitehaven.
“Walking alone will not stop gun violence, but it is a very visible public statement from the community that we are united in our desire to stop this madness. We are fighting legislation that would allow anyone and everyone to carry a gun, we are giving gun crimes our highest priority and we are urging every citizen in Shelby County to take a stand against gun violence,” said Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.
Last year, Memphis set a deadly new record with 332 homicides.
Stevie Moore, who lost his son Prentice to gun violence, said at the press conference Wednesday announcing the walk, “With every single shooting, someone knows something before it happens when it happens, and after it happens. So say something.”
If you witness any crimes, please call CrimeStoppers or call the police.
Let’s fight together and end gun violence.
