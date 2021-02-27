Mayor Strickland ‘proud’ of city’s progress in vaccine distribution takeover

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland shared some updates Friday about the city’s COVID-19 vaccine takeover that he says he’s proud to announce.
He says nearly two days after taking over the process, more than 6,500 Memphis and Shelby County residents, including 2,009 educators were vaccinated. And as of now, all vaccine appointments were supported and no one was turned away, according to Strickland.
On Friday, officials delivered more than 9,600 vaccines to 10 sites across Memphis and Shelby County. Among those were vaccines for over 3,000 Shelby County and Municipal School District educators.
Strickland says the doses complete the first-round vaccinations for Shelby County Schools, Millington, Lakeland, Bartlett and Arlington districts.
“Moving forward, we look forward to delivering a seamless process of vaccination to the citizens of Shelby County and reaching our goal of 700,000 residents vaccinated with at least 1 dose by August of this year,” wrote Strickland.
The City of Memphis has also opened appointments for the week of March 1. Visit the link below for more information on appointments and vaccination sites.
