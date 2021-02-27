More rain and storms expected Sunday Afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Evening rain and storms will move north with isolated downpours lingering in spots.
OVERNIGHT: A passing downpour, otherwise, cloudy with temperatures rising into the mid 60s. Winds will become south at 10-15 mph.
SUNDAY: Rain and storms will become more like by afternoon. A few could be severe with gusty wind. A brief tornado can’t be ruled out, but it’s a low threat for now. Flooding is also possible through Sunday night. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s with lows in the 40s late Sunday night.
THIS WEEK: Showers are still possible Monday and but especially on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 40s. Another round of rain is possible by Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
