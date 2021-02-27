Over 3,000 vaccine doses administered to Shelby County educators

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early Friday morning Memphis Fire Department delivered about 3,000 vaccine doses to school districts across the county.
A big day for teacher vaccinations as Shelby County Schools continues its events, plus Bartlett City Schools hosted an event to vaccinate staff and Arlington, Lakeland and Millington schools hosted a joint event.
The districts deployed their own nurses to vaccinate colleagues.
And while there has been controversy surrounding the distribution of vaccines and the Shelby County Health Department holding doses back for schools, the districts say delivery and administration of the vaccines went smoothly.
In Barlett, parents even came out to thank teachers.
“We really wanted them to know we appreciate them so much and the sacrifices they’ve made over the past year. They’ve been on the front lines,” said Jan Jones, a Bartlett parent.
“They’ve been on the front lines since day one. I couldn’t be more excited for this day to be here to give our teachers peace of mind,” said Bartlett City Schools Superintendent Dr. David Stephens.
“Kudos to everyone able to put this event together. It was fantastic. I had elder parents who have had the experience of sitting out front of the Pipkin Building for many hours. I was dreading having to go through that. So this was amazing,” said Arlington High School Art Teacher Melanie Anderson.
In all, 650 shots were administered at Bartlett High School. Around 800 at Arlington High School and another 2,000 at SCS Friday.
