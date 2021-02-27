Rain will impact your weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, a light southwest wind, and lows near 50.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, a light southeast wind, and high temperatures in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with isolated showers, a breezy southeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and temperatures holding in the low to mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times, highs in the upper 60s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of early morning rain, afternoon highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 60.
