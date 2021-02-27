SCHD: 192 cases, 12 COVID-19 deaths reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week Shelby County saw the first increase in weekly test positivity rate since the beginning of the year.
According to the health department, Shelby County went from 6.5 percent last week to 7 percent this week. The rate peaked the last week of December at 17.8 percent.
Last week, many testing sites were closed because of winter weather, and COVID-19 testing was down as a result.
The health department reported 192 new cases Saturday with 12 more virus-related deaths.
Shelby County has seen 87,840 cases since the start of the pandemic and 1,496 deaths. There are currently 1,318 active COVID-19 cases in the county. Just over 85,000 cases are now considered inactive or recovered.
The health department says they’ve confirmed three variants in Shelby County in recent weeks -- South African, Brazilian and U.K.
As of Friday, the health department is monitoring COVID-19 clusters at more than two dozen long-term care facilities, some of which have had multiple outbreaks.
Over 125,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Shelby County. More than 87,000 people have received at least one dose.
Vaccination eligibility opened Monday for people in phase 1b, including education staff and people 65 and older. Vaccinations continue for people in the 1a1 and 1a2 groups as well. Click here to read who is eligible, how to sign up and where to get your vaccine. Supplies remain limited.
The City of Memphis also has vaccination appointments open for next week. Find the link to apply here.
