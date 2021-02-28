Local organization pampers women who have experienced abuse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local nonprofit spent the day pampering women who have experienced different types of trauma.
“She’s A Victor” is a nonprofit organization that aims to empower, encourage and uplift women from all walks of life who have suffered abuse at some point in their lives.
The mission is to transform who others perceive as victims into victors.
The organization held the 10th anniversary of its Allentines Day event – a day where women are showered with love, kindness and respect while being reminded of their self-worth through speakers and activities.
She’s A Victor Founder, Desiree Allen, said she was inspired to start the event in honor of her sister who was in an abusive relationship for 17 years.
“Ultimately I just want to do my part in loving and reminding people of their value and their worth,” Allen said.
Each year, the event is held around Valentine’s Day, with this year’s event being virtual because of the pandemic.
This year’s event was in partnership with Youth Villages, an organization whose mission is to help youth and families live successfully.
The ladies received makeup and skincare tutorials and heard from a guest speaker who to has experienced abuse.
“I want to bring it everywhere and just remind these women it’s not just Valentine’s Day. I want people to experience Valentines day in October, a random day of the week, of the month -- just a time for me again to impart what I can into these women and give them an opportunity to just feel special,” Allen said.
For more information about Valentine’s Day and She’s A Victor, visit here.
