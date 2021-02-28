Over 1,200 active cases reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The health department reported 136 new cases Sunday with no virus-related deaths.
Shelby County has seen 87,976 cases since the start of the pandemic and 1,496 deaths. There are currently 1,237 active COVID-19 cases in the county. Over 85,000 cases are now considered inactive or recovered.
This week Shelby County saw the first increase in weekly test positivity rate since the beginning of the year.
According to the health department, Shelby County went from 6.5 percent last week to 7 percent this week. The rate peaked the last week of December at 17.8 percent.
The health department says they’ve confirmed three variants in Shelby County in recent weeks -- South African, Brazilian and U.K.
As of Friday, the health department is monitoring COVID-19 clusters at more than two dozen long-term care facilities, some of which have had multiple outbreaks.
Over 130,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Shelby County. More than 91,000 people have received at least one dose
Vaccination eligibility opened Monday for people in phase 1b, including education staff and people 65 and older. Vaccinations continue for people in the 1a1 and 1a2 groups as well. Click here to read who is eligible, how to sign up and where to get your vaccine. Supplies remain limited.
The City of Memphis also has vaccination appointments open for next week. Find the link to apply here.
Below is a record of COVID-19 cases identified among the Shelby County Division of Corrections and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Corrections.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.