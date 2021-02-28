Periods of rain, windy & thunderstorms

THIS WEEK: Monday night mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the lower 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and a slight chance of showers.