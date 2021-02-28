Periods of rain, windy & thunderstorms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Rain and storms will be likely today as a cold front tracks across the area. A few storms could reach severe limits and may produce strong gusty wind. The threat of an isolated tornado is low but can’t be ruled out. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through tonight as storms may produce heavy downpours on a already saturated ground.
TODAY: Cloudy with rain and storms, and heavy rain at times. Some storms could be strong to severe. Windy with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain, heavy at times and breezy with winds out of the north at 10-20 mph and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chanece of showers especially in North Mississippi. Highs will be cooler in the mid 50s and breezy with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.
THIS WEEK: Monday night mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the lower 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and a slight chance of showers.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.