Slight risk of severe weather today in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The entire Mid-South is under a slight risk of severe weather.
The main threat with any storms will be gusty wind but there is a low-end secondary threat of an isolated tornado. Isolated showers will be possible through the early afternoon. The main timing for storms will be this evening along a cold front.
By 6 p.m. storms could be pressing into Eastern Arkansas. This line could produce heavy rain and gusty wind, especially along the leading edge.
The line of showers and storms will continue eastward by 7 p.m. and move into the metro and areas east of the Mississippi River.
The mainline of rain and storms will exit before midnight.
Rainfall amounts through tonight will range from a half on an inch to over 2” in those areas that pick up heavy rain.
