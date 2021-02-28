A Tornad Watch for the Mid-South until 10 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire Mid-South until 10 PM. This means that you need to be alert as the potential will be possible for tornadoes to occur. Rain and storms will be likely through tonight. Some storms could also contain strong gusty wind, heavy downours and frequent lightning. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through tonight as storms may produce heavy downpours on a already saturated ground.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain, heavy at times and breezy with winds out of the north at 10-20 mph and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a chanece of showers especially in North Mississippi. Highs will be cooler in the mid 50s and breezy with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows near 40 and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the lower 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and a slight chance of showers.
