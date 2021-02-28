A Tornad Watch for the Mid-South until 10 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire Mid-South until 10 PM. This means that you need to be alert as the potential will be possible for tornadoes to occur. Rain and storms will be likely through tonight. Some storms could also contain strong gusty wind, heavy downours and frequent lightning. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through tonight as storms may produce heavy downpours on a already saturated ground.