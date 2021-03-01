Best Life: Doctors use awake brain surgery to save young’s man’s life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Age is one of the biggest risk factors for cancer. In fact, nine out of ten cancer cases are diagnosed in people over the age of 45 and seniors older than 74 make up more than a quarter of cancer cases. Ivanhoe has details on a particular type of cancer that targets people in their 30′s to early 40′s and the story of how one young man in his 20′s assisted doctors to save his life.