Cloudy & cooler along with showers for some

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers will remain possible especially along and south of I-40 but many areas will dry out this afternoon. Clouds will linger today and temperatures will be much cooler. A stray shower will be possible tonight in north Mississippi. Rain chances will continue into tomorrow before a drier and warmer pattern by midweek.
TODAY: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain along with highs in the lower 50s and northeasterly winds at at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows near 40 and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with a few showers early then another round of showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs will stay in the lower 50s and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday night, a few lingering showers then gradual clearing overnight with lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and a slight chance of showers.
WEEKEND: It looks like a nice weekend with sunshine and dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with low temperatures in the upper 30s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.