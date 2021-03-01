FedEx starts shipping third approved COVID-19 vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is making history, again. The shipping giant has started shipping the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine on behalf of McKesson Corp.
The third approved COVID-19 vaccine will be sent to dosing centers across the U.S.
Since U.S. distribution began in mid-December 2020, the company has sipped millions of COVID-19 vaccines. FedEx added that it’s prepared to scale up to accommodate anticipated growth in vaccine volume throughout the spring and summer.
“As vaccine production ramps up and more vaccines are approved, we expect to see a significant uptick in COVID-19 vaccine and supply kit volume moving through our network,” said Don Colleran, president and CEO for FedEx Express. “As manufacturers obtain approval to ship COVID-19 vaccines with greater temperature ranges and varying dosing allotments, we anticipate more of these packages moving to more places through our global network.”
FedEx is using SenseAware ID, which is a Bluetooth low-energy sensor that monitors the temperature of the vaccines.
FedEx will also deliver COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. military bases overseas for the Defense Logistics Agency and is working closely with the Canadian government and healthcare companies to ship COVID-19 vaccines to all 13 Canadian provinces and territories.
“Over the past three months we have demonstrated the power of our network as we deliver safely and reliably with an average delivery time of less than 20 hours,” said Richard W. Smith, regional president of the Americas and executive vice president of global support for FedEx Express. “Because we are able to ship to every ZIP code in the U.S., we can deliver to rural, suburban and urban destinations throughout the country within 24-hours while tracking the packages from start to finish in real-time as they move through our system”
