Jones Bar-B-Que Diner in Arkansas destroyed by blazing fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A legendary Arkansas restaurant is seeking help after flames consumed their popular business.
Memphis firefighters were called to Jones Bar-B-Que Diner in Marianna Sunday morning.
According to officials, Mr. Jones was cooking in the back as he has done for years.
Unfortunately, he stepped away for a quick moment and when he returned, he saw his legendary fire-pit engulfed in flames.
Nearly 70% of the building sustained damages, but most of those are salvageable, according to The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
The Jones family has run the bbq diner since at least the 1910s and the location lost today has been in operation since 1964, making it the country’s oldest Black-owned restaurant, and was Arkansas’ only James Beard Award-winning restaurant in Arkansas when it won in 2012. The James Beard Foundation deemed the diner “An American Classic.”
The Venture Center is working with the Jones family to raise funds to help them rebuild Jones Bar-B-Que Diner.
To donate, visit here.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.