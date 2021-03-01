Man facing over a dozen charges after shootout in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars after firing shots in a Whitehaven neighborhood, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Police arrested and charged Barrie Abu-Bakarr with one count of attempted murder, 12 counts of aggravated assault and 13 counts of reckless endangerment.
On January 13, officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Michael Cove. where they said 80-100 shots were fired.
It was 13 people in the house at the time of the shooting, police said.
Brandon Rodgers was shot in the back while standing outside on the porch with four other people.
Five adults and four children were inside the house during the shooting, according to reports.
Investigators found a picture from Abu-Bakarr’s Facebook page that showed him standing next to the same dark-colored Sedan that the suspect drove and evidence from a cellular tower proved that his cell phone was in the exact location at the time of the shooting.
When police brought him in for questioning and he admitted to the shootings and was taken into custody.
