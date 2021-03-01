MLGW to resume disconnections next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water will resume disconnections next week for non-payment.
Cut-offs will begin Monday, March 8.
MLGW says extended payment plans are available for all customers through March 31. You can call 901-544- 6549 to sign up for a payment plan.
Anyone who was previously approved for an extended payment plan cannot reapply.
Find a list of available MLGW programs here: mlgw.com/residential/assistanceprograms.
A full list of community resources can be found here: mlgw.com/utilityassistance.
