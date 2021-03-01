Panola County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Mississippi woman

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas. (WMC) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Mississippi woman whose car was found in Panola County, the department said Sunday.
PCSO said Rachael Ann Wallace, 32, of Southaven, Mississippi was reported missing on Friday, Feb. 26 by her family and friends after they were unable to find her.
A day later, Saturday, February 27, Wallace’s car was found abandoned in Panola County.
But according to police reports, her phone last pinged in Shreveport, Lousiana Friday night,
Authorities are urging anyone with information on Wallace’s whereabouts to contact the Panola County Texas Sherriff’s Office at (903)693-0333.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.