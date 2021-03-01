Rain early, but drying out this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain is still falling early this morning, especially in areas along and east of the Mississippi River. By early afternoon, most of the area will be dry with clouds lingering. Although a stray shower will be possible tonight in north Mississippi, most of the area will avoid rain this evening. High temperatures will climb to the lower to mid 50s with low temperatures around 40 degrees tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40% rain before 1 pm. High: 53 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows near 40 and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will be a few spotty showers tomorrow morning, but the main line of rain will arrive in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 50s with lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and a slight chance of showers.
WEEKEND: It looks like a nice weekend with sunshine and dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with low temperatures in the upper 30s.
