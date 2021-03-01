SCHD: More than 135,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine given across Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby Co. Health Department has reported 135 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 88,111 coronavirus cases have been reported and nearly 1,500 deaths. There are currently 1,253 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby Co.
More than 1 million people have been tested for coronavirus countywide.
COVID-19 cases have also been increasing surrounding Shelby County.
- Tipton Co., TN - 6,945
- Fayette Co., TN - 4,661
- DeSoto Co., MS - 19,672
- Crittenden Co., AR - 5,404
As of Monday morning, 135,100 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 94,118 have gotten at least one dose across Shelby County.
The Shelby County Health Department is currently in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. This makes vaccines available to residents 65 years and older, teachers and childcare staff, first responders, healthcare workers, and funeral home staff.
Other providers are also offering vaccines to priority groups.
- Veteran’s Administration: Now vaccinating all veterans age 65 and older at the VA Medical Center at 1030 Jefferson Avenue. Veterans must be enrolled with the VA at www.va.gov to receive a vaccination.
- Walmart: Now vaccinating those in groups 1a & 1b. To schedule an appointment, go to https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302.
- Kroger: Now vaccinating those in groups 1a & 1b. To schedule an appointment, go to www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated.
Health Directive number 18 is currently in effect. This means food and beverages can be served until midnight at restaurants, customers can be seated at the bar with restrictions, and smoking/hookah lounges must follow the same restrictions as restaurants.
It’s been nearly one year since Shelby County Schools closed classrooms when the pandemic hit. SCS elementary students returned to in-person learning Monday morning.
This past week, SCS said they achieved their goal of vaccinating 6,000 teachers and staff members, allowing every teacher the opportunity to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Sunday at 5:00 pm, 91 percent of acute care and 92 percent of ICU beds are currently being utilized, according to the healthcare resource tracking system.
The COVID-19 test positivity rate has increased to seven percent. The testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive, according to the health department.
The health department is tracking COVID-19 clusters at multiple long-term care facilities across the county.
