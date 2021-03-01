SCS returns to in-person learning after nearly one year

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been nearly one year since Shelby County Schools closed classrooms when the pandemic hit. SCS returned to in-person learning Monday morning.
This past week, SCS said they achieved their goal of vaccinating 6,000 teachers and staff members, allowing every teacher the opportunity to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Teachers we spoke with feel mixed emotions about returning as the pandemic continues. Some feel at ease, others are nervous. One teacher said she received her first shot of the vaccine, which makes her a bit more comfortable.
Keith Williams, Memphis Shelby County Education Association executive director wants to know why teachers were not given the option to return to the classroom.
He said teachers cancer patients, dialysis patients, and teachers with diabetes didn’t get a choice on whether or not to return.
The district said, “The context of our decision to return in-person was the most challenging decision any of us has ever faced. There were multiple factors weighed in the District’s decision including science, the threat of state mandates, and the idea of irreparable harm to our students…”
The district also said they are committed to communicating with employees and are “addressing exceptional circumstances on an individual basis.”
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.