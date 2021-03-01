Shelby Co. Criminal Court releasing reset dates

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Criminal Court has given reset dates for Divisions I, II, III, IV, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, and X.
If you are out of custody and had a criminal court date between Feb. 1, 2021, and March 5, 2021, you do not need to appear in court. According to a news release, your case will be reset to one of the following dates.
Officials with the Shelby Co. Criminal Court systems said this order came from the Supreme Court regarding in-person proceedings. Criminal Court judges would like all cases docketed to be heard on March 15 and beyond to be heard on their originally scheduled day.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.