Shelby County Government begins search for new health director

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says the search has started for a new health director following the launch of an investigation that uncovered the waste of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines.
This also comes after current Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter announced her plans for resignation and retirement Friday.
With Haushalter’s last day anticipated to be on March 15, Shelby County Government is partnering with Protis Global, an executive search firm, to look nationwide for the next health director.
Anyone interested in the job can view the job description and apply at tn-shelbycounty.civicplushrms.com/careers/.
