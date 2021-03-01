5 Star Stories celebrates Black History Month: Visiting one of the Mid-South’s oldest HBCUs -- Tuesday at 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re extending our Black History Month celebration a bit longer with 5 Star Stories about the people and places that make us proud to call the Mid-South home.
We’re visiting one of the oldest historically Black colleges or universities in the Mid-South.
Rust College was established just a year after slavery was abolished, and one of its most notable graduates was suffragist, activist and journalist Ida B. Wells.
“This is where she got her start,” said Dr. Ivy Taylor, president of Rust College. “That’s just an example of the type of folks that we produce here.”
WMC Action News 5′s Kym Clark takes us to a small campus making a big impact in our 5 Story Story, showing you the inspiring role Rust College and its alumni play in Black history.

