Archdiocese calls J&J vaccine ‘morally corrupt’ for use of abortion cells

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Archdiocese of New Orleans is encouraging Catholics to consider choosing other coronavirus vaccines over the shot manufactured by Johnson and Johnson due to the use of cells derived from abortions.
The church issued a statement on Fri., Feb. 26, calling the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine “morally compromised, as it uses the abortion-derived cell line in development and production of the vaccine as well as the testing.”
The Pfizer and Moderna shots “can be morally acceptable for Catholics as the connection to abortion is extremely remote,” the statement said.
State health officials have urged Louisianans to get a shot as soon as one is available, regardless of manufacturer.
Dr. Joseph Kanter with the state health department explained these cells are decades old, primarily used in the production of the J&J vaccine, and have been used in countless other vaccines and medicines.
Unlike both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, Johnson & Johnson shot does not need to be stored in cold temperatures, which will likely make distributing it easier.
The Food and Drug Administration cleared the Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use on Saturday.
The United States Conference of Catholic bishops have not yet released a statement on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, but the Archdiocese says they directly consulted with the National Catholic Bioethics center before releasing today’s statement.
